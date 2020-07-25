Cyril Kane

Mr. Cyril Patrick Kane, age 76 years, passed away at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020.



Born January 28, 1944 in St. John's, Newfoundland, Cyril excelled in academics and many sports while attending Holy Cross High School. After graduation, he apprenticed with Canadian National Railways.



On May 27, 1967 Cyril married his love, Marilyn; within two weeks, they were engaged, married and moved to the mainland. While raising their family in Scarborough ON, he worked for Metropolitan Toronto Police as an officer and a plain clothes detective. In 1975, they moved to Thunder Bay to be closer to family. Cyril became a mill worker at MacMillan Bloedel, and retired from Provincial Papers in 2004. He proudly told stories of his policing days and had many funny stories from the clothing crew.



Cyril created fond family memories camping at Silver Lake with friends. Cy and Marilyn joined Square Dancing groups where they met life-long friends and travelled together. As a caller, his accent was clearer when he was singing! Woodworking was a life-long hobby he shared with his son, Mike, and together, they re-built the first family home.



Cyril was a very proud Poppy and attended many sports, hockey, and dance and music recitals. He often spoke lovingly of his grandchildren. As a loyal friend, he was quick to offer his chauffeur services to anyone in need. A regular at Tim's on Waterloo, the staff affectionately called him ‘Poppy' or ‘Dad.' These last few years, he enjoyed the company of dear friends Suzie, Trudy, Pat, Nancy, and the gang, sharing stories and much laughter.



His heart belonged to Newfoundland and he cherished his trips back “home” visiting his siblings. Cy and Marilyn had quite the adventure in the 70's, when they packed up the station wagon with four children under the age of eleven for a visit back to the rock.



Cyril is survived by his children Michael (Mariola), Angie (Cliff), Roger (Kathy), and Cindy (Jim); grandchildren Alysha, Justin, Mia and Carly; siblings Shook, Betty, Judy (Chris), and Louise (Roy); and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.



Predeceased by his beloved wife Marilyn (nee Barnes); his parents Elizabeth and James; sister Phyllis, brother Jim and sister-in-law Pauline, and brothers-in-law John and Ron.



Due to COVID-19, services will be at a later date, when he will be laid to rest with his wife, Marilyn. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street, Thunder Bay.



The family would like to thank the nurses at St. Elizabeth for their personalized care, and also to everyone for the thoughtful cards and care packages.



Should friends desire, donations can be made in memory of Cyril to any Heart and Stroke Foundation.





I've done a lot of living and I've found

No matter where you go the whole world ‘round

They always go together hand in hand

Where there's one there'll be the other,

Music and friends.



~(song by Simani)



