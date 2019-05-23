Home

Dale Keith McGinnis

March 22, 1964 - May 23, 2015

To my brother Dale ... 4 years have passed since we lost you .. We are all getting older .. but you will always be 51 ... Many things have changed but some things remain the same - we still miss you terribly but life has gone on ... your wife, children, grandchildren, parents and siblings are doing well ... We recently gathered together to celebrate your Mother's 75th birthday and your presence was near, your name was spoken and your absence felt ... We love you and we miss you. Rest peacefully and know that you are loved and you are missed.

Your Sister Heather
