

1923 - 2020



Mr. Dalton Frederick Baron, age 97 years, passed away peacefully in the Transitional Care Unit at Hogarth Riverview Manor on Sunday, June 28, 2020.Dalton was born on April 25, 1923 in Little Falls, Minnesota. He attended Fort William Collegiate Institute. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during WW2 and was stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines, helping defend his country. For the majority of Dalton's career, he was the manager of various brokerage firms, dedicated and committed to helping his clients make wise investments.Dalton was a devoted and loving family man. He had a passion for golfing, a fondness for all animals and also a penchant for singing. In his final days, he could be heard entertaining the nurses with his rendition of Frank Sinatra's “My Way”.Dalton is survived by his daughter, Barbara Baron (Bruno Velocci) and granddaughter, Alexandra Velocci. Dalton was predeceased by his beloved wife, Ethel (nee Tuck).A private family graveside service has taken place in Mountainview Cemetery. Should friends so desire, donations to the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society made in memory of Dalton would be greatly appreciated.Arrangements have been entrusted to the WESTFORT CHAPEL 420 West Gore Street at James.