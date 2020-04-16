|
January 24, 1924 –
April 8, 2020
The family of Dan Tudorachi sadly announces his passing on Wednesday April 8th, 2020 at Hogarth Riverview Manor. Dan was born Dumitru Tudorache in Gradistea, Romania. He married Lotte Mueller in Furth, Germany in 1947 and they emigrated to Fort William in 1951.
Dan became a proud Canadian and he and Lotte settled and lived in Rosslyn Village for the next 67 years where they happily raised their seven children. He worked at several jobs before learning a trade and becoming a pipefitter and member of Plumbers' and Steamfitters' Local 628. With the help of neighbours and friends he built the family home where everyone often gathered and many backyard parties and barbeques were held. The garage, as well as the tool room and root cellar in the basement were his playground where he collected among other things, coins and stamps. His vegetable garden was admired by many and he was pleased to give away the fruits of his labour, especially his dill pickles. His generosity extended to numerous charities that he supported and those who knew him say he would give you the shirt off his back. He was highly involved in the community, maintaining the old ice rink where the Rosslyn Dynamiters men's team played and made sure that his sons played hockey. He helped build St. Mark's Anglican Church on an adjacent property and maintained the grounds well into his years. For a time he was the Water System Monitor for the Municipality of Paipoonge. He enjoyed going to Lodge meetings with his good friend and neighbour, Artie Stephenson, and was initiated into the Fort William Masonic Lodge in 1982, then went to the Kaministiquia Lodge in 1997 and became a member of the Scottish Rite and sang in the choir. Like his wife Lotte, he also loved to sing and dance.
Dan was predeceased by his parents and reunites with his beloved wife who passed away October 2019. He is survived by his children Monika McNabb, Nella McLaughlin (Mike), Rita Schmidt (Guy), Larry (Sharon), Danny (Bert), Robert (Leslie) and Tracey Lee Tudorachi; his grandchildren Keri, Erin, Jesse, Curtis, Jonathan, Courtney and Harley; and his great grandchildren Ryan, Lincoln, Isla, Emmerson, Ivy, Emelie, and Nova. He is also survived by his sisters Nuta and Maria and nieces and nephews in Romania.
Heartfelt thanks to the PSWs, Nurses and others who cared for him over the last few years on 7 North Trillium, Hogarth Riverview Manor.
For anyone wishing to pay last respects, physical distance protocols will be in place for viewing in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James, on Saturday April 18th, 2020 between 12:00 and 1:30 p.m. Following this, Dan and Lotte will be buried together with a private graveside service, by the Reverend Gordon Holroyd of St. Mark's Anglican Church, at Stanley Hill Cemetery.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 virus has prevented some of Dan's family and friends from attending his funeral. Their thoughts and condolences are with us. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan's memory may be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation.
