22 Sep 1974 –
15 Feb 2020
It is with profound sadness and sorrow that the family of Dana John McCallum announce his sudden passing at age 45 years in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with his family by his side. His life revolved around his beloved Chihuahua Charlie. Dana was a budding Chef, who excelled in the kitchen of some fine restaurants, working at LU Food Services in the early days to Red Oak Inn Dining Room, East Side Mario's, Medicine Hat Inn, and White Fox Inn, where he was working towards his Red Seal, until a severe neck injury curtailed his chosen career. His favorite past-time was a good round of pool with his pool friends until he was unable to continue competitive pool. He was a fierce and loyal friend to all who knew him. He was also a loyal Toronto Maple Leaf team fan. He loved to escape for a few weekends every year with Charlie to camp at Thousand Lakes Resort, with his parents. Dana is survived by his parents Robert and Jenny McCallum, Adam R. McCallum, Tina McCallum, beloved nephew and niece Kaleb and Aryanna Mac Master as well as many other aunts, uncles and cousins in Southern Ontario. The family would like to thank the nursing staff of ICU, and all the doctors, Dr. S. Arora, Dr. O. Splawinski, Dr. McCallum, and Dr. Shahrour. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of Dana's wishes there will be no funeral. (A celebration of life may be held at a later date?)
Cards of Thanks
We would like to thank all the people who sent Cards, Flowers, Food and warm wishes by phone calls or digital messages. Donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.