In loving memory of our dear son and brother, Dane, who passed away suddenly twenty-five years ago today May 21, 1994.You bid no one a last farewell
Not even said goodbye
You were gone before we knew it
And only God knows why.
The days go on without you
And life just doesn't seem fair
Tears are always running
And our hearts are always bare
But even though you are gone
The memories of you still live on
Unseen, unheard,
you're always here
Still loved, still missed
and very dear
As long as we live we shall
cherish your name,
In memory we see you
ever the same
Still in our hearts you
are living yet.
For we love you too dearly
to ever forget.
~Missing you: Dad, Mom
& Jodie and son Jonathon