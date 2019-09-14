|
|
June 5, 1954 ~ Sept. 11, 2019
Our beloved Dan passed away at home, peacefully with family at his bedside. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Janet; his three children: Tammy, Sherrie and Darrell; six grandchildren: Cole, Donny, Jordon, Brenden, Megan and Alex.; Mother Lydia Bryce; brother Randy; sisters: Debbie, Lori and Shelley (Darryl); stepbrother Rick (Terrie), also three step siblings out west. Brother and sisters-in-law Bert, Kenny, Grant (Kim), Jimmy (Wally), Gale (Tom), Kathy (Bruce) and Marion (Danny). Also numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. Dan was predeceased by his father Don Bryce, stepfather Joe Kucbel, and mother-in-law Sirrka Bobrowich and other cousins, nephews, niece, aunts and uncles. Dan had numerous jobs but especially enjoyed being an entrepreneur. Loved his country music, fishing and hunting with family and friends, and most of all the family camp. We wish to acknowledge the great care that was given to Dan by the staff of the Thunder Bay Regional Cancer Centre. As per Dan's wishes, there will be no funeral service.