1/1
Daniel Joseph Legault
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with deepest sorrow, we announce that Daniel Joseph Legault, age 64, our most beloved brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 while in hospital.

Those who knew Dan, even just a little, have lost a shining light in their lives.

Dan will be missed everyday by his brothers Leo and John, sister Beverley, his nieces Amy (Greg) Meagan (Hunter) Catherine (Sean), his nephew Grant (Lindsay) great-nieces Charlotte, Madelyn and Brynn, great nephew Liam, cousins and many, many great friends.

Born September 20, 1956, Dan grew up in Terrace Bay and spent many years in Rossport where he relished living on Lake Superior and making that community his home.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, playing hockey and had a passion for sewing and crafts.

He served on the Local Service Board, Recreation Committee, Water Committee and the Fire Departments, always striving to better his small community. If you asked him for help, you got it!

He is predeceased by his parents Doris and Lester and his sister-In-Law Laura.

Dan wished to have no funeral service and that wish is being honoured.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harbourview Funeral Centre. A special thank you to them for their compassion and assistance in bringing our brother home.

In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honour Daniel, are asked to make a contribution, in his name, to the charity of your own choice.

Lovingly remembered by Leo, Beverley and John

Condolences may be offered at www.harbourviewfuneral.ca



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harbourview Funeral Centre
499 N. Cumberland St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4R9
807-346-9880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harbourview Funeral Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved