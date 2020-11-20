It is with deepest sorrow, we announce that Daniel Joseph Legault, age 64, our most beloved brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 while in hospital.



Those who knew Dan, even just a little, have lost a shining light in their lives.



Dan will be missed everyday by his brothers Leo and John, sister Beverley, his nieces Amy (Greg) Meagan (Hunter) Catherine (Sean), his nephew Grant (Lindsay) great-nieces Charlotte, Madelyn and Brynn, great nephew Liam, cousins and many, many great friends.



Born September 20, 1956, Dan grew up in Terrace Bay and spent many years in Rossport where he relished living on Lake Superior and making that community his home.



He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, playing hockey and had a passion for sewing and crafts.



He served on the Local Service Board, Recreation Committee, Water Committee and the Fire Departments, always striving to better his small community. If you asked him for help, you got it!



He is predeceased by his parents Doris and Lester and his sister-In-Law Laura.



Dan wished to have no funeral service and that wish is being honoured.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Harbourview Funeral Centre. A special thank you to them for their compassion and assistance in bringing our brother home.



In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honour Daniel, are asked to make a contribution, in his name, to the charity of your own choice.





Lovingly remembered by Leo, Beverley and John



Condolences may be offered at www.harbourviewfuneral.ca