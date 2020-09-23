Daniel Lewtas

Daniel James Lewtas age 58 years passed away Sept 21,2020 after a short illness. Dan was born April 28,1962 in Port Arthur. Son of Marilyn Fell and the late James Lewtas. Dan was loving husband of 34 years to Mary Ellen (Dixon). Devoted father to his son Justin and daughter Jaclyn (Colin). He is also survived by his Mother Marilyn and her husband Fred Fell, his brother Darrell and family. His Mother -in -law Ellen Dixon, Sisters- in- law Kathy Routhier( Donnie and family), Ann Zsakai(Joe and family), Sister- in -law Lori Dixon, Pat Dixon(Jean) and Mark Dixon( Lorraine) and numerous nieces,nephews and cousins. His fur baby Rupert. Predeceased by his father James -March 1996, sister Teresa -November 1970, Father- in- law Jack Dixon- Nov 1989, Brother- in- law Tom Dixon -Aug 2013, and Grandparents, Aunts and Uncles. Dan's passion was the outdoors spending most of his time camping, fishing and hunting. His proudest moment was when his daughter Jackie became his hunting partner. Dan was first employed at Peterson's Furniture for over 25 years, Custodian at The Lakehead District Public School Board before taking a position in Housekeeping at St. Joseph's Care Group, moving on to the Maintenance Department at Hogarth Riverview Manor where he had recently retired. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid restrictions a private family service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020. The family wish to thank the amazing Nursing staff and Physicians on 1A at TBRHSC who provided exceptional care and compassion. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.



