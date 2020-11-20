It is with great sadness to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Daniel "Danny" Gammond on November 17, 2020. Danny was born on January 8, 1952 in Fort William, Ontario. He was the eldest of three brothers and a sister. He grew up in Slate River and was a country boy at heart. In his early years he moved out west to

beautiful British Columbia. When he returned to Thunder Bay he continued his career in heavy equipment and as welder by trade. Danny is survived by his loving family. His sons; Roy (Sherri) Ross, Ricky (Marlene) Gammond, Sister; Laurie Horlick, Brothers; Donnie (Marj) Gammond, Allen Gammond, his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Lorne and Elise (McCluskey) Gammond and brother Glen Gammond. Due to Covid-19 restrictions Interment and the service will be determined at a later date. If friends so desire, donations may be made in Danny's honour at the Thunder Bay & District Human Society at 1535 Rosslyn Rd. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.





