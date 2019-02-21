|
It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Daniel Robert Clarke Wirstiuk, on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at age 32. He died at home where he was safe and loved.
Daniel had a big heart and didn't hesitate to help others in need. He had many hidden talents such as singing and playing guitar. He had a great sense of humour and his laugh was contagious. Daniel was a member and founder of Thunder Bay Tailwalks. He orchestrated fundraising events to support local charities. Daniel absolutely loved camping. He liked to help organize the Fish Derby at Dog Lake Resort. He spent much of his life at Dog Lake. Being at camp provided Dan with a freedom to be who he really was. He also loved fishing, hunting, playing cards, video games, golfing, snowmobiling & boating. Family was so important to Daniel. Above all he loved his two boys Reid and Jayden intensely. Daniel had an art for selling; he could sell ice to an Eskimo! He was a very driven and a resilient human being with passion when he decided to take on a task or project. Daniel was a Heavy Equipment operator. He worked for Dog Lake Reforestation and Tycon Construction. He was currently employed with Dallan Forestry.
Daniel leaves behind to mourn, his two sons, Reid Clarke and Jayden Clarke, his Mother Shelley Wirstiuk and Step-father Jack Wirstiuk, his sister Sherry-Lee Clarke (Kris), his brother Christopher Clarke (Lisa) and their children Brooke, Carson and Lucas. His grandparents, Robert & Dolores Montgomery and Grandmother Jean Farrish, also survive Daniel. Very special Aunt Teryl Olynick, Aunt Susan Olynick (Lawrence), Aunt Jacquie Pytyck and Uncle Rob Montgomery (Loretta); Aunt Judy Clarke, Uncle Don Clarke (Maureen), Aunt Cathy Ferazzo (Lorenzo), Aunt Karen Duttle (Jeff) and Uncle David Farrish (Janis), Uncle Gerry Wirstiuk, Uncle Dennis Wirstiuk and Auntie Sande, and several cousins. Daniel is also survived by long time friends, Michael Teran, Brody Cashman, Luke Noel, Jarrett Dowell and Mike Tenhave, as well as other friends.
Daniel was predeceased by his Father, Roy Norman Clarke, sister Alannah Clarke, Grandfather Roy Thomas Clarke and by his very special Uncle and fishing buddy, David “Dooley” Olynick Sr.
“If there ever comes a day when we can't be together,
keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever”
Funeral Services for the late Mr. Daniel Clarke will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00am in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St. Joseph's Mental Health Care, Sister Margaret Smith Centre, Canadian Mental Health or Heart & Stroke.
