|
At home, where he wanted to be, Daniel Harding passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020 with his devoted wife by his side.
After being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2006, Dan defied all odds by beating the disease in just over a year. Unfortunately, this would turn out to be only the beginning of His battle, as the after effects of his cancer treatment started taking their toll on him. Despite his nearly 14 year fight with various health issues, Dan never lost his ability to bring joy and laughter to everyone around him.
Born in Sioux Lookout, Ontario on January 8, 1960, Daniel was the middle of five children born to Yvonne Neepin and Robert Harding. Although Dan moved to Thunder Bay at the age of 20, he was so proud of his hometown, and would return frequently with his wife and children to visit the numerous friends and family he had there. In more recent years, Dan enjoyed making the trip up annually to go fishing with his best buddies Georgie and Barry.
In 1980 Dan was hired by Melvin and Tuulikki Erickson as a slasher operator for Silver Falls Contracting. The couple grew to love Dan so dearly that it was not long until they began to affectionately refer to him as their “4th son”. It was this connection that would also lead him to what he considered to be the best thing that ever happened to him - meeting the love of his life Nancy at the annual company Christmas party. They married in 1984, celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary shortly before his passing. Dan continued working in the forest industry, eventually running DNJ Timber Ltd. contracting for Buchanan Forest Products for 26 years. Dan was the epitome of hard work and sacrifice, spending countless hours in his slasher determined to provide his family with everything they needed and more. During his battle with cancer, due to circumstances beyond his control, Dan was forced to fold his contracting business and start over. Never one to flounder in the face of adversity, Dan jumped into his truck a mere week into remission and drove to Fort McMurray where he found work in the oil industry. He continued to travel back and forth from his family in Thunder Bay for over 5 years. Eventually Dan's health worsened to the point where the travel became too much for him and he returned home. He quickly found work, first with Pye Brothers Fuels and then Marci Logging, refusing to retire despite his worsening health. Throughout his professional career, Dan formed countless friendships with employees and colleagues. He was truly adored by everyone with whom he made contact.
Dan's true measure of success, however, was always his family. Together with Nancy he raised three children who were the centre of his universe. As a family they enjoyed camping, travelling, gathering with loved ones, and attending sporting events. Dan took special interest in anything his children were involved in and his love and support extended to all of their friends and teammates as well. He was passionate about hockey and was thrilled to have both of his sons take up the sport. He relished in cheering on his boys from the stands of the hockey arena, and loved travelling near and far to watch them play. Dan was the best at making others feel loved and treated all of his children's friends as his own. His love reached new limits in 2013 when his granddaughter and soulmate Mia was born. His adoration for her knew no bounds, and he jumped on the opportunity to brag about her to everyone he came into contact with.
Dan will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife Nancy, children Jacob (Caroline), Natasha (Melissa), and Nicholas, granddaughter Mia, brother Joseph and Loretta (Joseph Jr.), sister Heather, sister in law Carole (Jennifer, Julie and Andrei), step siblings Billy and Connie, as well as his father and mother in law Esko and Aila, the Laatu and Eddy families, numerous cousins, extended family and countless friends who meant the world to him.
Dan is predeceased by his father Robert, mother Yvonne, sister Denise, brother Roger, step mother Joan, step brother Kevin and his beloved grandmother Grace.
Dan's family is so thankful for his incredible medical team over the years, including Dr. Arnold, Dr. Ramchander, Dr. Turner, Dr. Davis, Dr. Dadgostar, Dr. Holmes, Dr. Kisselgoff, the nursing staff at St. Joeseph's Health Care and TBRHSC. Special thanks to his nurses on 2B at the regional who went above and beyond to keep him comfortable.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 with friends and family gathering at Current River Rec Centre at 12:00 pm, with a reception to follow at The Chanterelle on Park at 3:30 pm.