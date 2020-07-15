1/1
Daniel Spehar
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Daniel on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket Ontario. Devoted husband to Barbara for 61 years. Predeceased by his parents Alojz and Jelka. Cherished father to Elizabeth, Katarina (Claudio) and loving Deda to Isabella. He will be dearly missed by Brother-in-law Slavko, Sister-in-law Barbara, nieces and nephew and by his extended family and friends in Canada and Croatia. There will be a private Funeral Mass and Interment. The family would like to thank the staff at Margaret Bahen Hospice for their compassion and comfort in his final days. Memorial donations to the Margaret Bahen Hospice or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 15, 2020.
July 15, 2020
Sorry for your loss, may you find comfort from each other through this difficult time. Liz Ramuscak and Family
Friend
