Daniel Spehar

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Daniel on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket Ontario. Devoted husband to Barbara for 61 years. Predeceased by his parents Alojz and Jelka. Cherished father to Elizabeth, Katarina (Claudio) and loving Deda to Isabella. He will be dearly missed by Brother-in-law Slavko, Sister-in-law Barbara, nieces and nephew and by his extended family and friends in Canada and Croatia. There will be a private Funeral Mass and Interment. The family would like to thank the staff at Margaret Bahen Hospice for their compassion and comfort in his final days. Memorial donations to the Margaret Bahen Hospice or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.