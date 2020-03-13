Home

More Obituaries for Daniel Cheetham
Daniel Wade Cheetham

Daniel Wade Cheetham Obituary

On Monday, March 2, 2020, Dan Cheetham, husband, father, son and brother, passed away in hospital at the age of 38 years. Dan will be forever remembered by his family and friends. Dan is survived by his wife Teressa, son Mason, mother Brenda (Rob), grandfather Tom Cheetham, sister Kristy (Mike) Provost, nephew (Isiah), niece (Isabel), and extended family and dear friends. Dan was predeceased by his father, Don Cheetham. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Dan may be made to Canadian Mental Health Association-Calgary and/or Adult & Teen Challenge Thunder Bay Ministry Office

https://secure.cmha.calgary.ab.ca/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=3

https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/donate.aspx?eventid=110379&langpref=en-CA&Referrer=http%3a%2f%2fwww.teenchallenge.mb.ca%2fthunderbay

Your memories will live on forever in our hearts. May you rest in peace in the arms of God.

The LORD replied:
"My son, my precious child,
I love you and I would
never leave you.
During your times of
trial and suffering,
when you see only one
set of footprints,
it was then that I
carried you."

Author Unknown
