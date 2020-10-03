Danielle Magnan



February 11, 1972 –

September 30, 2020



It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear sister on September 30, 2020 at the tender age of 48.Danielle leaves to mourn her best friend Mike Philips, her sisters Nathalie & Chantal, her brother Patrick, nephews Austin, Kevin & Ryan, niece Ashley and Aunt Francine.Danielle was born February 11, 1972 in Ottawa. She lived in Timmins Ontario for a few years as a young child and then moved to Geraldton Ontario in 1984 until she made Thunder Bay Ontario her permanent home in the early 90's.Danielle will be remembered for her sweet nature and big heart. She had the most generous heart and always helped out where she could even though at times she was the one who needed help the most but would never ask for it.Prior to her passing Danielle had been admitted to the TBRHSC and then transferred to the TCU at the Hogarth Riverview Manor in Thunder Bay to await LTC. The family would like to thank all medical staff who cared for Danielle during her illness and ensured that she was comfortable.A small private funeral service to celebrate Danielle life will be held on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at 11:00am at Sargent & Son in Thunder Bay, 21 N. Court Street.