1/1
Danielle Magnan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danielle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


February 11, 1972 –
September 30, 2020

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear sister on September 30, 2020 at the tender age of 48.

Danielle leaves to mourn her best friend Mike Philips, her sisters Nathalie & Chantal, her brother Patrick, nephews Austin, Kevin & Ryan, niece Ashley and Aunt Francine.

Danielle was born February 11, 1972 in Ottawa. She lived in Timmins Ontario for a few years as a young child and then moved to Geraldton Ontario in 1984 until she made Thunder Bay Ontario her permanent home in the early 90's.

Danielle will be remembered for her sweet nature and big heart. She had the most generous heart and always helped out where she could even though at times she was the one who needed help the most but would never ask for it.

Prior to her passing Danielle had been admitted to the TBRHSC and then transferred to the TCU at the Hogarth Riverview Manor in Thunder Bay to await LTC. The family would like to thank all medical staff who cared for Danielle during her illness and ensured that she was comfortable.

A small private funeral service to celebrate Danielle life will be held on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at 11:00am at Sargent & Son in Thunder Bay, 21 N. Court Street.

On-line condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sargent & Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved