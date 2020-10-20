1/1
Danilo Coceancic
1933–2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Danilo (Danny) Coceancic on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the age of 87 years at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Danny was born to Carlo and Marcella (Cucovaz) Coceancic in Savogna, Italy on August 24, 1933 and he moved to Canada with his family in 1951. He worked in the mines before joining Abitibi paper mill from which he retired. Danny is remembered for his wit, his love of his pets, fishing, hunting, wine making, and for life. He will be lovingly remembered by his partner Betty, his daughter Jeanie (Bruce), his four grandchildren Dan, Ryan, Dennis, and Jazz-Marie, his two great grandchildren, Jazilee and Sophia, and his sister Lillian (Archie). Danny was predeceased by his wife Anita, his daughter Linda, his brothers Dominic, Mars, and Sandro, and his parents. A Funeral Service in memory of Danny will be held on Wednesday, October, 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Jenkens Funeral Home, 226 South Syndicate Avenue. Visitation for family and friends will be offered one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow at a later date in the family plot at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Danny to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
