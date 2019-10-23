|
|
In Loving Memory of a Great Dad.
Only a dad with a tired face,
Coming home from the daily
race,
Bringing little of gold or fame,
To show how well he played
the game;
But glad in his heart that his
own rejoice
To see him come and to hear
his voice.
Only a dad with a brood of
four,
One of 10 million men or more
Plodding along in the daily
strife,
Bearing the whips and the
scorns of life,
With never a whimper of pain
or hate.
For the sake of those, who at
home await.
Only a dad, neither rich nor
proud,
Merely one of the surging
crowd,
Toiling, striving from day to
day,
Facing whatever may come his
way,
Silent whenever the harsh
condemn,
And bearing it all, for the love
of them.
Only a dad but he gives his all,
To smooth the way for his
children small,
Doing with courage, stern &
grim
The deeds that his father did for him.
This is the line, that for him I
pen
Only a dad, but the best of men.
~Love Always & Forever,
Diane and Susan
----------------------------
DANIEL HAZUDA
In loving memory of a dear Husband, Father and Grandfather who passed away October 23, 2003.
He had a sense of humour
And a sparkle in his eye
A helping hand in times of need
On that you could rely.
Maybe we can't touch his hand
Or see his smiling face
Maybe we can't hear his voice
Or feel his warm embrace.
But something we will always have
Tucked safely in our hearts
Our love for him, his love for us
Will never let us part.
~Always in my heart, and thoughts, Bertie