Danny Nelson died on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital Palliative Care, after a long struggle at home with dementia. His son Michael held his hand as he passed away.



Born in Fort Frances, ON on January 29, 1932 to Danish immigrant parents, Danny was one of six siblings, the only brother of five sisters. After high school he trained as a carpenter, going on to become a well-known and respected tradesman in Thunder Bay for 50 years, first with Bird Construction, then Stead and Lindstrom, and finally in his own business, D.K. Nelson General Contractor, involved in commercial and government buildings throughout Northwestern Ontario. He retired in 2011, at age 79, then continuing to work with Quality Door while health permitted.



Danny enjoyed reading, building beautiful furniture for the family, hunting in the Fall with his son and with friends from Fort Frances and Thunder Bay, canoeing, especially in Quetico Provincial Park, fishing in Northwestern Ontario lakes including Rainy Lake and Arrow Lake where he built the family cottage, going to ball games both here and in Toronto (Blue Jays) with Michael and visiting his daughter Sandy and her family in Quebec and Toronto.



Predeceased by parents Anna and John Nelson and by his sisters Christa, Betty, Mary, Lissy and Margaret.



Survived by many nieces and nephews and brothers-in law Garry, Graham and Bill McIvor. He loved his family, who live on to remember him with love - his wife of nearly 60 years Betty, his son Michael, his daughter Sandra, son-in-law Siamak and grandson Dara.



Cremation has taken place and a family graveside service is planned for the near future.



If friends so wish a memorial donation to the Manor House Adult Day Program (St. Joseph's Care Group), or to a charity of choice would be greatly appreciated.



We have been grateful over the years for the fine service of Dr. Brian Hartford and Patti (Spence Clinic) and of Howard Nistico and staff at the Manor House. We are deeply touched by the cards, phone calls, personal visits, floral tributes, baking and meals to sustain us from friends and family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.





Danny's struggle is over. May he rest in peace.



Please sign the online condolences at

everestofthunderbay.com