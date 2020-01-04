Home

Darlene Gibson (Fitzpatrick) passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at the age of 73 on December 31st, 2019 in Kitchener at Forest Heights Long-Term Care Home. Darlene was born on Manitoulin Island, spent her childhood in Sudbury, and her adult life between Timmins, Thunder Bay and Sudbury before moving to Kitchener in 2018. She is survived by her three loving daughters, Carrie (Greg) Bentz of Waterloo, Pam Fitzpatrick-Cowie of Thunder Bay, and Deanna (Paul) Evans of Whitby. Nanny is dearly missed by her grandchildren, Jordan, Christopher, and Kaitlyn Bentz, Colton and Trenton Cowie, and Jake, Aimee, and Owen Evans. We find comfort in knowing that Darlene can finally dance again and maybe even make her way to the casino. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family celebration will occur at a later date.

