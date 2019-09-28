|
It is with great sadness the family of Mrs. Darlene Grace Boyd (nee Livesey), aged 79, announces her peaceful passing on Wednesday September 25th, 2019 at her home. She was born January 10, 1940 in Flin Flon, Manitoba, a daughter of Gladys and Clifford Livesey. She later moved to Terrace Bay, where she and her life partner Alexander Boyd started their family but eventually settled in Thunder Bay area, where they raised their son and two daughters. Darlene proudly worked as a nurse's aide on the Neurosurgical unit at McKellar Hospital for most of her career. She retired to the lake life where she and her loving husband spent the winters knitting hats, mitts and only the best sweaters for her grandkids. Grandma and Papa adored their grandkids and helped them to spend as much of the summer as possible at their favourite place, the camp at Eva Lake. Grandma is remembered taking the grandkids out on paddleboat rides, fishing, quad rides, swimming, and joyfully supplying them with the best toys on the beach. More recently Darlene took up quilting and has made some beautiful works of art for her family members. Her grandkids and great grandkids truly were the loves of her life. She will be greatly missed for her sense of humour, her genuine laugh, her dedicated support of the Lakehead University Thunderwolves hockey with her grandson Duncan, and her unbeatable roast beef, spaghetti sauce and shortbread cookies. Darlene was preceded in death by her loving husband Alexander Boyd, her sisters Gladys and Glenda, and brother Ted. She is survived by her bestfriend and companion Hunter, the Golden Retriever; her brother Frank; son and two daughters Alexander Boyd Jr (Karen), Evelyn Richard (Jeffery), and Kathleen Boyd; her grandchildren Duncan Boyd, Amanda Sanche (Matt), Lindsay Armiento (Michael), Riley Lesnick and Matthew Lesnick; her great grandchildren Haylee, Hunter and Hayden; and her longtime friend John. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. As per Darlene's wishes, no church service or celebration of life will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to any charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.When I Am Gone
I have come to the end of my journey
and travelled my last weary mile.
Just forget if you can, that I ever frowned
and remember only the smile.
Forget the unkind words that I've spoken;
remember some good that I've done.
Forget that I've stumbled and blundered
and sometimes fell by the way.
Remember I have fought some hard battles,
and won ere the close of the day.
Then forget to grieve for my going,
I would not have you sad for a day.
But in summer as you gather some flowers
remember me in some small way.
-variation of When I am Gone by Mrs. Lyman Hancock
