Darly-Lynn Carlson
Oct. 19, 1961-July 14, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our sister Daryl-Lynn Carlson on Tuesday, July 14 at the age of 58. She will be deeply missed by her father Gerald, her loyal partner and best friend Eric, her sister Jaye (Mark), and brothers Darcy, Scott (Nancy) and Blaine (Laura, as well as nieces Amy and Cassie Harris, Kyla and Jamie Herman, and nephews Jordan and Parker Carlson. Predeceased by her mom Louella Carlson in 2018. Born and raised in Thunder Bay, ‘DL', as she was fondly known attended Sir John A. MacDonald and Hillcrest schools and Humber College, then left for Calgary at the age of 19 and found her passion for writing, initially joining a small town newspaper. From there, she was recruited by the Calgary Sun, followed by a move to Toronto to come on staff at the Toronto Sun. Upon completion of her tenure in these staff roles, DL took the courageous step of setting out on her own and proving success as a freelance journalist. Daryl-Lynn had a heart for justice and covered controversial and challenging stores with grace. In her free time you would find her either in the pool swimming or figure skating, and she was a great encourager, always looking to help others and offer coaching tips. She passed away in the North York Hospital in Toronto. Cremation has taken place in Toronto. Rest in peace DL. We will see you again in Eternity.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 25, 2020.
