|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darragh Joan Zaroski (Gammon), who left us peacefully after a lengthy illness on December 27, 2019. Her family was by her side. Darragh was born on October 17, 1944 to Effie and Charlie Gammon and grew up in Dryden, Ontario. After highschool Darragh moved to Thunder Bay to attend the McKellar General Hospital School of Nursing, from which she graduated in 1965. It was in Thunder Bay that she met and married John, with whom she recently celebrated 54 years of marriage. John and Darragh had two children, Rae-Anne and Jason, and while Darragh took some time from work to raise her children, she returned to nursing and finished her career at Pinecrest Home for the Aged in Kenora, where the family had moved for John's work. The family returned to Thunder Bay in 2001, Darragh's home was her pride and joy and she took great care of her beautiful garden. Even as her illness progressed she could be found working outside. Darragh was devoted to her family and was happiest spending time with her grandchildren. She was always excited to visit her grandchildren in Ottawa and she cherished the time she spent with her grandson in Thunder Bay. Darragh particularly loved Christmas, when she could spoil them all. She spent much time decorating her Christmas tree and her home and buying meaningful gifts for family and friends. Her spirit of giving was incredible. Loved by many friends and family members, Darragh always made the people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went and was often described as compassionate, empathetic, and always willing to lend a hand. She was a strong woman who never gave up, even at the end of her life. Her resilience was to be admired. Darragh will be deeply missed by her husband John; daughter Rae-Anne (Luc) of Ottawa and grandchildren Paige and Griffin; son Jason (Danielle) of Thunder Bay and grandson Jayce; and many loving friends and family. The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and other staff involved in Darragh's, care, especially Dr. Faghih, Dr Prowse, Hilka Larabie, and Aaron Medd. To the nurses and staff on 1A at the TBRHSC, thank you for helping Darragh through the final days of her life. You are all angels among us. Cremation has taken place. At Darragh's request there will be no funeral. A celebration of life will take place in the summer when the weather is warm and the gardens are blooming. In lieu of flowers donations to the in Darragh's name are greatly appreciated.Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com