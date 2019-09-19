|
|
Aug.19, 1989 - Sept. 19, 2007
Tonight the stars are gleaming
On a lonely, silent grave,
Where sleeps in dreamless
slumber
One we loved but could not save.
No one know the
silent heartaches;
Only those who have lost can tell
Of the grief that we bear in
silence
For the one we loved so well.
Missing and loving you always
Grandma O'Neill
DUTCHAK, DARREN
Darren, It's hard to believe
You are no longer here.
We think of you always
You feel so near.
In some small way,
every single day,
Memories of you come our way.
Gone are the days we used
to share,
But in our hearts you are
always there.
Those we love don't go away
They walk beside us everyday.
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
Still loved, still missed,
and very dear.
Please God take a message
To our sweet Darren above,
Tell him how much we miss him
And give him all our love.
Missing and loving you always Auntie Tracey & Uncle Terry