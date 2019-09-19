Home

Darren Dutchak

Darren Dutchak In Memoriam


Aug. 19 1989 - Sept. 19 2007

There wasn't time to say
goodbye,
The day you went away.
You left us very suddenly,
Twelve years ago today.
We still can't believe that
you're not here,
Another thought another tear.

Although we smile and
make no fuss,
No one misses him more than us.
And when old times
we often recall,
That is when we miss him
the most of all.

If all the world was our's to give,
We'd give it, Yes and more,
To see the face of Darren,
Come smiling through the door.

We miss you more each day,
Since our Shining Star
was called away.
Love Mom and Dad
