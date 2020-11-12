On Monday November 9, 2020, with her children by her side, our Mom was called home to be with her husband Wally and mother Doris. Mom was born on November 19, 1950 in Port Arthur, Ontario. She was the proud daughter of Doris (Belland) Fero and baby sister to Gina, June, Billy, Jim and Bob. Mom was an extremely hard worker and had to leave high school after grade 10 to help contribute to the family finances. She worked for John and Rocky Maltese in their butcher shop and to this day the Maltese family remains woven in the fabric of our family. In September 1971 our Mom met our Dad and in May 1972 they were married. They spent their honeymoon in Norway with our Papa Olav to fulfill a promise our Dad had made to Papa. In September 1973 our parents were crushed with the loss of their four day old son, Jason Wallace. Our parents were fighters with strong family values and together they built a loving foundation for our family. We will be forever grateful for all of the camping trips, rides to lessons and support of our endeavours. Following the death of our father Wally in 1997, our fiercely independent Mom rebuilt her life brick by brick. She travelled to see her beloved nieces and nephews in Alberta, to Mississippi with her dear friends Joan and Charlie Pouliot, and bought a new trailer to start camping again. In 2005 Mom found love again when she met Susie Schelling. Together they spent their time travelling, camping, trips to Grand Portage and playing Scrabble.



Mom's greatest joys were her three grand children; Rielle, Jason, and Emma Winters. Sweet Pea, Peanut and Rose Bud (respectively) were “Gramma's Angels” and her adoration was reciprocated by them. Mom's quick wit, tenacity, competitive spirit and love of music will live on in all three of her grand children. Some of Mom's favourite memories were spent sharing meals with her friends and family, and these past few years she especially enjoyed fish fry's with Patrick's homemade french fries and fresh caught Walleye.



We will be forever grateful to her friends Lucy Shiels and Marion Fernie for all their unconditional love, support and friendship they have shown to our family over the years. Lucy, you have been by her side for over 60 years and so many of our childhood memories include your family. We would also like to thank Mom's neighbours; the Mason's, Pilot's and Caccamo's for keeping an eye out for her over the years. We know that Mom will be missed by many and especially those who knew her as their “Auntie Daryle”.



To honour Mom's wishes, we will wait until a time when we can gather together without the restrictions of the pandemic. We know that our Mom would want for everyone to be able to hug, eat, laugh and dance. A date will be announced in the future.



In lieu of flowers, we are asking that a donation is made in Mom's memory to the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society or the Canadian Mental Health Association.



The greatest gift of life is the legacy we leave behind, we are thankful for the memories and know they will bring us comfort as we move through our days ahead. You have given us all we need Mom and we are forever grateful.



With many thanks and much respect, Jolene Hynnes (Patrick Roy) and Jared Hynnes



Daryle Lynne Hynnes will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.





