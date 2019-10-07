Home

It is with heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Dave Chopp, age 71 years, on October 4, 2019 at TBRHSC, with family by his side.

Dave was born on June 28, 1948 in Port Arthur, Ontario. He worked at Confederation College for 30 years until his retirement in March of 2010. He loved fishing, camping and spending time with his cherished wife Norma.

He enjoyed his evenings surrounded by his beloved dogs Tuffy and Precious.

Dave will sadly be missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Norma and son David (Pamela), grandchildren Dylan, Michael and Kayla, as well as his sister Susan and brother Michael (Dan).

Dave was predeceased by his father Tony and mother Betty, brothers Ron (Chris) and Jerry (Barb) and sister Cathy.

A private family service has been held. If friends so desire, donations may be made in Dave's memory to the .

