It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Dave Purves on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 64. Dave passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was born in Thunder Bay to Robert & Marjorie Purves. He is survived by his mother Marjorie, brother Robert (Bev) Purves, wife of 43 years Joan; children Jennifer, Anne (John), Jackie and Bill. Papa will warmly be remembered by his 5 grandchildren Kamryn, Connor, Clayton, Avery & Hunter and grand dogs Tina and Hugo. Dave is also survived by Peter & Judy Grant, Ian Dunlop, Bill Grant, Pat & Debbie Shaughnessy, John Grant, Tess Grant, Jim & Sheila Hansen, Tom & Soraya Grant; and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his father Robert, sister-in-law Mary Dunlop and nephews Calen Grant and Charlie Shaughnessy. Dave started his career as an ambulance attendant, then worked as a lineman and cable technician at TbayTel until his retirement in 2012. He spent his summers at his camp at Marks Lake with family, and enjoyed travelling in the winter with his wife Joan and friends Glenn and Pat Williams. Dave also enjoyed watching Nascar and seeing the races with his telephone buddies in Bristol, Phoenix and Daytona. He loved hunting and fishing, especially the fly in fishing trip with friends Brian (Joanne) Schiller this summer in Armstrong. Before his passing he always looked forward to coffee on Thursdays with friends from the old ambulance crew. Dave will fondly be remembered for his love of music, cooking, card playing, dogs and great sense of humour. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in the Chapel of Sargent and Son Funeral Home, 21 N. Court Street. Should friends so desire, donations may be made to George Jeffrey Children Centre or to the Charity of your Choice. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.





