On March 25, 2020, David Acourt passed away in his home unexpectedly. David had one last Netflix session in his favourite chair surrounded by his treasured Leafs memorabilia. He was predeceased by his parents Jean and Robert Acourt in 2001, as well as niece Carley. David leaves behind his sister Jan of Lethbridge AB, brother Steve (Rachelle) Jenna, of North Bay, children Joel, Calgary AB, Jordyn, Natalie Jurcik, Michael and Sam Jurcik, wife, Linda Acourt, in-laws, Jackie and Robert Jaklitch and Andrea and Robert Duran, in-laws in Winnipeg, and so many friends who enriched his life who became family to him. I can't list you all, but know in your heart how much David loved each and every one of you! Many friends have been there for more than 50 years, Garry, Gib, Hank, Bill, Karl and so many others whom he kept in contact with on Facebook and Instagram. David was born in Uxbridge, England and came to Canada at the age of five. He spent his early years in Elliot Lake, and later Manitouwadge. Some of his best stories came from his college years, celebrating life and travelling Europe twice. There was always a story told when the gang got together! He was so proud of his hockey and sport accomplishments from his youth and was proud to share that passion with Joel and Jordyn. David retired from Bombardier two years ago. He was always proud of his work ethic doing any of the jobs he held. He spent many years at Buchanan as well as George Hill Supply. David always said to go above and beyond any task that was given and when it was done to ask what was next. In the past 12 years, David spent summers camping at his favourite spot at Open Bay Lodge. He managed to make friends wherever he went, and this is especially true of camping. Mike, Sheryl, Ken, Linda, Don, Sue, and the rest of the gang! David would always have a chair ready with a cold one for everyone walking by. Need a fishing guide? David knew the lake like no other, often saying he had the oldest boat on the lake but caught the most walleye! One of the highlights from last summer was when his brother came for a weekend of fishing together. Many friends would join David at Open Bay for a day, weekend or a new seasonal spot. Captain Acourt always pulled in a full limit for all. So many people will be feeling this loss. It is hard to imagine a day without him, and impossible to think of a life where he is not at my side. There is no summing up his life in a paragraph as David was bigger than that! David never got to see his Leafs win the cup, but always chanted 'GO LEAFS GO' when the boys scored. A small family gathering will take place on Monday, March 30, 2020 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre at 2:00 p.m. A live stream will be made available for those who wish to join. Please visit https://venue.streamspot.com/d4be8b2e to view the services live, or you may watch it at a later time as it will be archived on this same site. As soon as the world returns to a new normal, we will celebrate the life and love of David Robert Acourt. September 21, 1952 – March 25, 2020.