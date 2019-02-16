|
It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of David AJ Niittynen announce his passing on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in his 67th year. Dave was born on October 17, 1951 to Jorma and Lily Niittynen (Peuramaki). Beloved husband of Pat Niittynen (Fowler). Loved father of David Niittynen Jr. (Jennifer), Samantha Rankin (Bill) and Bobbi-Jo Haas (Bill). Cherished grandfather of Connor, Alec, Kaylene and Casey, and great-grandfather of Brooklyn and Chase. He leaves behind his four brothers: Donald (Kim), Dennis (Melanie), Danny (Sherry MacDonald), Peter (Sherri) and sister Susan Laatu (Duncan Jamieson). Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place in Dog River Cemetery at a later date to be announced. Dave was larger than life and certainly had the gift of gab; he could talk the ear off of anyone with his stories. Donations to the would be greatly appreciated.Online condolences
