June 26, 1964 – April 05, 2020
David Albert Bruley born June 26, 1964 in Syracuse, NY. David grew up in Thunder Bay Ontario, Canada where he loved to play hockey. David's family spent many summer weekends at The Bruley cabins in Rossport, Ontario. He began playing piano at a young age and would spend his life playing and teaching piano to others. David graduated from Hillcrest high school and attended Concordia and Lakehead University and he graduated from McGill University in Montreal with a bachelor's degree in Music. As a young adult he traveled the world entertaining on the cruise lines of Cunard and Holland America. Over the last 20 years David has been a teacher in several Las Vegas schools teaching music and science as well as giving private piano lessons to hundreds of children and adults. He played many gigs as a solo entertainer or member of a band in country clubs, restaurants and casinos. David was a tireless worker including playing music on Sundays at Holy Spirit Lutheran and Desert Springs Methodist church. He loved hockey and was a season ticket holder for the Vegas Golden Knights. David is survived by his wife Lori, son Brahms (18) and daughter Nichole (14), David's parents Albert and Louise Bruley of Belle River, Ontario, Canada, brothers Peter & Robert and sister Annette Bruley, and many aunts, uncles & cousins who filled David's life with love and joy. He was a wonderful man who touched so many lives and his Legacy will live on through his children.