|
|
Mr. David Brian Madigan, age 67 years, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
David was born April 22, 1952 and was raised and educated locally. He was quiet in nature, and a kind and generous man. He loved all sports, especially hockey, baseball and football. He also liked listening to rock music and gardening.
David is survived by his sister, Kathleen (Slavko) Huterer; nieces Danielle Huterer (Kyle) and Alexandra Huterer (Phillip); nephew Matthew Madigan and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Mary Madigan and brother Daniel Madigan.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1:00pm in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Dew Drop Inn.
Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com