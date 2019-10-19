|
Mr. David Buzzie, age 74 years, resident of Westfort, passed away peacefully at TBRHSC on Sunday, October 13th, 2019. Born on June 10th, 1945 in Fort William. He was employed as a welder with Bombardier and retired in 2010 after 25 years of service. David enjoyed travelling, his pets and the outdoors. David is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lois and sisters Patricia DerBach, Joyce Matis and niece Laura Matis. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Walter. Cremation has taken place. Interment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Northern Cancer Fund would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com