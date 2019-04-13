|
David C. Fulton, of Stratford, Ontario, passed away suddenly in the early morning hours of April 3, 2019 at Stratford General Hospital at the age of 72. He was born in Minneapolis, MN; predeceased by his parents Alfred and Dorothy Fulton and sister, Mary.
David's life was marked by his deep faith in God, his devotion to his family, his integrity, his hard work, and especially his kindness, compassion, gentleness, thoughtfulness and generosity.
He was a gentle man in all the finest ways one can think of and touched many people's hearts with his kindness and compassion. He made the world a better place for all who knew him.
Words cannot express how deeply he will be missed by his wife Margie, his sons Bryan and Marvin, daughter-in-law Tara, and more recently adopted-in-heart Gabriel, Angela, Suntuuro and Nuontama.
A celebration of David's life will be held at Avon Mennonite Church, 90 Greenwood Drive, Stratford on Saturday, May 11th at 11 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation may be made through the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford, ON. 519-271-7411