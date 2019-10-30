|
Mr. David Charles Franklin “Pin”, age 64 years, resident of Thunder Bay passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice on Oct 27, 2019 with his family by his side. David was born on June 14, 1955 to James and Rose Franklin one of seven children. Survived by his wife and best friend Gail, daughter Leah, son-in-law Aaron, granddaughter Keira; sisters Wendy (Doug), Patricia, Dorothy (Glen), Theresa (Roland); brothers Michael (Carol) and Jack; mother-in-law Iris Fraser, brother-in-law Wayne (Arlene), sisters-in-law Barb (Dick) and Betty (Carla) and may numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his son David in 2015, his parents Jim and Rose, father-in-law Ray Fraser, grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles. David was a good man with a giant heart, who loved his family and friends and enjoyed having many a BBQ get-togethers with them. He was an avid fan of Sprint Car Racing and loved his trips to Superior and Grand Forks with his friends brother Barry, Dick and Greg. He had many interests such as Baseball and his yearly trips snowmobiling for the Easter Seals in Grand Portage with his friends Gerry, Gary and nephew JR. He especially enjoyed his evenings out at Robins Donuts (Westfort) chatting and socializing with anyone he met there or (anyone who would listen to him). He had many stories, bits of history and had the ability to make a room laugh and make people feel comfortable and important. His granddaughter Keira was his pride and joy. Even though they are both stubborn and liked to argue. He will be missed by anyone that knew him and his dog Jade that went for many a truck ride with him. The family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to Nurses and Doctors at St. Joseph's hospital for the wonderful care given to David and his special nurse Lily on 4North for making him feel special. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Nov 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m at the DaVinci Centre. Interment to follow Monday, Nov 4 at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St Joseph's Hospital would be much appreciated.
