Mr. David Edward William Baxter, age 42 years, passed away with family by his side, on September 25, 2019, at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
David was born on September 25, 1977, in Port Arthur, Ontario. He was a skilled woodworker, creative artist and had an inquisitive and brilliant mind. David loved his family, the outdoors and music. He was a fun-loving and compassionate man with a quick wit. David was very proud of his children and loved to tell others about their accomplishments.
David will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his children Jessica, Owen and Seamus Baxter; step-children Jain Parks and Jayden Logue; Liz Logue, mother of Seamus, Jain and Jayden; his father and step-mom Daniel and Teri Baxter; mother and step-dad Kathleen Baxter and Joe Narynski; sisters Julie-Anne Cousineau (Corey), Tammy Strand (Weston); brother Bill Baxter (Jenna); step-brothers David, Brian and Keith Mallette (Loydette). Numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
David was predeceased by Keri McSwain, Jessica and Owen's mother.
Cremation has taken place. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to Adult and Teen Challenge, Thunder Bay.
David's family would like to express deep gratitude to the ICU staff at TBRHSC for their incredible skill, effort and compassion in caring for David in his final moments.
The places you went and the destinations unmet
The love that we shared and will never forget
The laughter, the tears, the joy and the pain
We smile and grieve at the sunshine and rain
For you left us too soon, and our hearts ache within
And dream of the days that just might have been…
David - father, son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend
We'll love you and miss you, ‘til we see you again.