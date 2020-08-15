1/1
David Eloranta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. David Eloranta, age 69 years, passed away peacefully at Hogarth-Riverview Manor on Monday, August 10, 2020.

David was born on January 21, 1951 in Port Arthur. He was a lifelong resident of Thunder Bay. David enjoyed spending time with his family, watching Nascar or even just listening to country music with a cold beer. He could be found along the Shoreline taking photos of ships in the Harbour, one of his favourite pass times. He will be missed.

David is survived by his brother Randy (Cynthia); sisters Elaine Merkley (Ken) and Judy Eloranta (Rudy); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Helen and John Eloranta; and brothers Barry and Lenny.

As per David's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family celebration will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in care of EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.

If friends desire, donations in memory of David to The Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated.

Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Everest Of Thunder Bay
299 Waverley St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7B 5Z7
807-344-1121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Everest Of Thunder Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved