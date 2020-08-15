Mr. David Eloranta, age 69 years, passed away peacefully at Hogarth-Riverview Manor on Monday, August 10, 2020.



David was born on January 21, 1951 in Port Arthur. He was a lifelong resident of Thunder Bay. David enjoyed spending time with his family, watching Nascar or even just listening to country music with a cold beer. He could be found along the Shoreline taking photos of ships in the Harbour, one of his favourite pass times. He will be missed.



David is survived by his brother Randy (Cynthia); sisters Elaine Merkley (Ken) and Judy Eloranta (Rudy); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents Helen and John Eloranta; and brothers Barry and Lenny.



As per David's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family celebration will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in care of EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.



If friends desire, donations in memory of David to The Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated.





