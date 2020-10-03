It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of David George Coslett, age 73, on September 24, 2020. David was born in Thunder Bay, the youngest of five children, to Elsie and Bill Coslett on November 13, 1946. Growing up, he spent his summers at Silver Islet at the family summer camp. As a young man, he started his career with Reward Shoes, then went to work at North American Lumber, and finally the City of Thunder Bay in the works department. In 1975, David married Sheila Baird, and they enjoyed over 41 years together. They enjoyed the cottage at Arrow Lake and travelling far and wide. David loved going to the Casino and playing pool competitively. He enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas, where he could partake in both. David enjoyed working with his hands, building and creating, at his home, cottage and at his daughter's. He was knowledgeable with current technology, and he was willing to share his expertise. David enjoyed barbecuing for his family and friends, and was always willing to try new recipes. David was predeceased by his parents, Elsie and Bill Coslett and his wife of 41 years Sheila (2016). David is survived by his daughter Bobbi-Jo Wepruk and grandsons Will and Chris of Winnipeg, Manitoba. He is also survived by his siblings, Peter (Gael) in Florida, Nancy MacGregor in Florida, Richard (Sharon) in Thunder Bay, Bruce in Victoria BC, as well as many nieces and nephews. As per David's wishes there will be no funeral. If friends so desire, donations may be made to the TBRHSC "Our Hearts at Home" Campaign or a charity of your choice.





Online condolences

may be made through www.nwfainc.com