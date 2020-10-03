1/1
David George Coslett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of David George Coslett, age 73, on September 24, 2020. David was born in Thunder Bay, the youngest of five children, to Elsie and Bill Coslett on November 13, 1946. Growing up, he spent his summers at Silver Islet at the family summer camp. As a young man, he started his career with Reward Shoes, then went to work at North American Lumber, and finally the City of Thunder Bay in the works department. In 1975, David married Sheila Baird, and they enjoyed over 41 years together. They enjoyed the cottage at Arrow Lake and travelling far and wide. David loved going to the Casino and playing pool competitively. He enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas, where he could partake in both. David enjoyed working with his hands, building and creating, at his home, cottage and at his daughter's. He was knowledgeable with current technology, and he was willing to share his expertise. David enjoyed barbecuing for his family and friends, and was always willing to try new recipes. David was predeceased by his parents, Elsie and Bill Coslett and his wife of 41 years Sheila (2016). David is survived by his daughter Bobbi-Jo Wepruk and grandsons Will and Chris of Winnipeg, Manitoba. He is also survived by his siblings, Peter (Gael) in Florida, Nancy MacGregor in Florida, Richard (Sharon) in Thunder Bay, Bruce in Victoria BC, as well as many nieces and nephews. As per David's wishes there will be no funeral. If friends so desire, donations may be made to the TBRHSC "Our Hearts at Home" Campaign or a charity of your choice.


Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northwest Funeral Alternative

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved