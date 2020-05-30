It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of David Gerald Guzzi, patriarch of our family, on May 19, 2020. David was born March 29, 1944 to the late Joseph and Anne Guzzi, of Thunder Bay. David attended Oliver Road Public School, and later attended Port Arthur Collegiate Institute. After high school David went on to trade school, becoming a mechanic. In 1964, while working at F. Guzzi Service, David met the love of his life, Lavina Youmans and married 3 years later in 1966. David and Lavina enjoyed 53 years of marriage. David worked for many years with Cooper Rigato Trucking and Vulcan Machinery before becoming an entrepreneur. His businesses included The Office Restaurant, Mr. Ice, Esso Service Station, and Oil Check Service. David finished his career with MF Jones Acoustics, where he worked for 15 years before finally retiring. In his early years, David was a long standing fixture in the local race car circuit, racing street stock at Riverview Raceway. In the winter he raced snow machines at the Port Arthur Stadium, riding with a factory sponsor from Rup. After retirement David and Lavina found a love for travelling together, spending a month at a time in the Caribbean every year, as well as trips to British Columbia to visit their daughter. David started every morning with a trip to McDonalds to have coffee with his crew (thank you coffee crew, he loved you guys!). Until recently David and Lavina spent their summers at their camp at Arrow Lake, where they enjoyed spending time with their long time camp friends. David was an amazing cook, and loved to entertain family and friends at home. Whether he was firing up his prized smoker, or testing out the next perfect Italian sausage, or rolling out his unbelievable meatballs, he was happiest at home feeding a crowd of friends. David was first and foremost a family man, and a protector; fiercely loyal and committed to the people he loved. He impacted every person he met. He was loud and larger than life, and you never forgot him after you met him. David was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Anne Guzzi. He is survived by his soulmate of 53 years, Lavina Guzzi, and his children Tammy-Lynn and Joseph. David also says good bye to his loyal and loving companion "Boomer". Cremation has taken place and interment will be held at a later date. Donations to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Center, in lieu of flowers, will be greatly appreciated.
Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 30, 2020.