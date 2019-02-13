|
Dian, Alyson and Ryan are devastated that our husband and dad has become our newest angel. David's philosophy in life was to be kind to all he met and to do all that he could to help others. This philosophy and action brought him into the lives of countless people and who gave him such joy. If you were a part of my dad's life, thank you. My dad did not want any formal service so we invite you to come to the Urban Abbey (308 Red River Road) on February 24 between 2-4pm to share love and stories about David. Dad would want this to be casual, relaxed and as joyful as possible. If you would like to make a larger expression of memory for him, choose a way to help children, dogs, hockey or running.