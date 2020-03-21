|
David Hodgins, age 78, passed away on March 11, 2020 at the Pasqua Hospital in Regina after a challenging battle with brain cancer.
David was born in Windsor, Dec 2, 1941. He lived in Windsor and Port Arthur where he attended schools and worked. David then met his soul mate Doreen DiCasmirro; they married September 27, 1975 and lived together in Emerald Park SK. David loved to play hockey, golf and 10-pin bowling and was an avid Sask. Roughriders fan. He valued work and was constant until January 2020.
David is survived by this loving wife Doreen; daughter Sharon (Paul) Heino; brother Garry (Catherine); sisters Julia (Ken) Trevisanutto and Sandra (Myles) Jager; niece Sheryl Jager; nephew Matthew Jager; DiCasmirro brothers-in-law Giulio (Gaye), Rick (Leona) and Donny (Rhonda); grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. David was predeceased by his parents Pearl and Bill Hodgins; in-laws Maria and Alfredo DiCasmirro; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cremation has taken place in Regina. There will be a private burial in Thunder Bay at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be sent to: paragonfuneralservices.com