|
|
01 July, 1955 - 27 Sept., 2007
He saw the world through
very gentle eyes
He saw the person, never
the disguise
And every day was summer
Now let him find the fold in
fields of growing grain
And let him touch the cloud
that sends the silver rain
And wrap him in a rainbow
And now he waits where time
has never been
When silent songs become the whispering wind.
And still, his love surrounds me.
Now let him fly where stars of
diamonds are made
And let him run through fields
of emerald and jade
And shelter him with
moonbeams
And tell him that I love and
miss him.
~With all our love,
Mom, Jim and Families