David James Drew passed away March 26, 2019 at Ottawa General Hospital after a 2 year battle with cancer. Born May 9, 1958 in Fort William to Verna and Dorsey Drew. Dave participated in Stock Car Racing, Snowmobile Racing and Moto-cross. He enjoyed Nascar Racing. Survived by wife Kim, son David (Dawn), daughter Kristen (Nigel), two grandchildren Dio and Alex, good friend Shawn, father Dorsey and several aunts and uncles. Predeceased by mother Verna Drew. A family Graveside Service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.