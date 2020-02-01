Home

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David L. Rogers, at the age of 76 years old, in his home, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with Cancer. Deeply missed and loved father, grandfather, brother and uncle. David worked at Bombardier. He was a member of the Westfort Prosvita and Army-Navy and Air Force Veterans in Canada. David is survived by his children Bruce, Donald (Karen), James (Veronica), Cheryl (Arlen), twelve grandchildren, five great grandchildren, siblings Blair (Marlene), Shirley and other relatives. David is predeceased by his parents, wife Alice, son Allan, granddaughter Jasmin. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday February 5, 2020 from 3-7pm at the Westfort Prosvita Hall on Gore Street. In lieu of flowers, donations to the will be greatly appreciated.

