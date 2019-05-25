|
|
|
Mr. David Larry Modin, age 75 years passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the TBRHSC. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 when family and friends will gather at Corpus Christi R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, June 3rd from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Sargent & Son Funeral Home, 21 North Court Street. A full obituary will follow.Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com
