David Larry Modin, age 75, passed away peacefully in hospital on Tuesday May 21, 2019.
Born in Port Arthur at St. Joseph's Hospital. Dave found the love of his life and married Terry in August 31, 1990 in St. Paul, Minnesota and later in Corpus Christi Church on March 11 1991.
Dave worked at Provincial Papers for 43 years, and retired in 2006. His main interests were his family, cars and cooking.
Dave is survived by his wife Terry and son David Joseph, brother Don (and sister-in-law Val), sister Valerie Pichette, brother Wally (and sister-in-law Debbie) and sister-in-law Willa Marie Sutherland. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Thunder Bay and abroad. Predeceased by his parents Walter and Zelma, brother James in infancy, parents-in-law Priscilla and Benito Villarin and brothers-in-law Gordon Pichette and Donald Sutherland.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday June 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Sargent and Son funeral home, with a vigil service at 7:00 PM in their chapel. The Funeral Service for family and friends will be held Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Corpus Christi Church.
The Modin family would also appreciate any monetary donations made to www.healthsciencesfoundation.ca.
