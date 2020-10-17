David Lloyd Iddison passed away peacefully in hospital on Monday October 12, 2020 surrounded by family.

Born on May 16, 1952 in Downsview, Ontario; David attended Northview High School in North York. He was employed by MTO and retired in 2005, after 100 years of faithful service. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Debra, son Jason, daughter Jennifer (Chul) grandsons Joshua, Kane, Nathanael; siblings Ken Iddison (Jane), Joan Vickers (Colin), Robert (Kathryn) and many adoring nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents George and Irene Iddison, brother Tom and sister-in law Mary Iddison. David enjoyed the outdoors and was an active and respected member of the community. Kind and generous he touched the hearts of everyone he met. Avid fisherman, hunter and gardener, his natural curiosity and reverence for all life was matched only by his dedication to his grandchildren, best friend & wife Deb and his faithful friend "Mr. Feel Good" Mason. Celebration of life to be announced. Please, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to Birder Association at bratcliff@tbaytel.net





