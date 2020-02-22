|
It is with broken hearts, that the family of David Stanley Marsh Jr. announce his unexpected passing on February 1, 2020, in his fifty-fourth year. David was born in Fort Frances, on March 24, 1966. He was the only son of David S. Marsh Sr. and Winona Marsh (Carlson). He spent most of his life in Fort Frances. As a small boy, he travelled to Winnipeg on business trips with his father. He enjoyed the horses and all aspects of life, on the D bar W Ranch in Roddick Township. He spent countless hours camping with his mother and took two trips to Britain and Europe. During a bad flight from Britain, David assured his mother that he could protect her if needed. “On April 10, 1985 a very young Dave Marsh started working at Nickel Lake Lumber sawmill. From the very beginning of his nearly 35-year career at the sawmill it was clear that Dave was not afraid of hard work and that he had many unique talents. He could run any machine or piece of equipment that the sawmill has. He could fix almost anything. Whenever something was broken or wouldn't work, Dave would have a hand in figuring out the problem. He was also the planer operator and took great pride in the beautifully finished product he produced. He will be greatly missed at Nickel Lake for many years to come.”, said by employer Kendall Lundy. On September 28, 1991, David welcomed his only child, Jordan, into the world. He taught Jordan at a very young age the importance of hard work through their many hours spent together working on the ranch. David was so proud of the wonderful man Jordan would become. David enjoyed riding his motorcycle and working on his house. Throughout his life, David was able to fix, build and repair anything, just like his father. He was a very kind, dedicated, loving man with a huge heart. He was always there to help anyone in need and will be missed by many. David was predeceased by his father, David Stanley Marsh Sr., grandparents Kermit and Beulah Carlson, Nelson Stanley and Anna Marsh, and sister Kim Alana, who died at birth. He is survived by his loving mother, Winona (of Thunder Bay), his beloved son, Jordan (Bobby), Jordan's mother, Monica, and close friend of many years, Glen. David is also survived by relatives from Ontario to British Columbia. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service was held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Green's Funeral Home. The Rev. Joyce Yanishewski of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church (Thunder Bay) presided. If desired, in memoriam donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.