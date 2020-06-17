David McCarthy
David William McCarthy, age 80 years old, a resident of Victoria, BC, passed away peacefully Friday, June 5th at the Victoria General Hospital after a brave battle with cancer. David was born and raised in Trinidad & Tobago where he met and married his first wife, Patricia. Together they immigrated to Canada in 1967 and soon after started their family. David worked for Transport Canada for several years then spent the remainder of his 40-year career in the airline industry as a Customer Service Manager with Pacific Western Airlines (Kimberley and Campbell River, BC) then a Customer Service Trainer for Bearskin Airlines (Thunder Bay, ON). David was a member of the Tsusquana Singers in Port Hardy, BC; an original member of the Kimberley Bavarian Society Chamber of Commerce, the Lost Dawg Singers and volunteer fireman in Kimberley, BC. He was also a member of St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church in Thunder Bay, ON. David was blessed to have two great loves in his lifetime. Within a few years of losing Patricia to cancer, he met and married Patty Kinch with whom he shared a love of music. They were the light of each others lives for 18 years and brought out the best in each other in every way. David's passions were his family, close friends, music and fishing. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Patty (Victoria, BC), his son Andrew and partner Sherry (Fort McMurray), daughter Kathy and partner Bridget (Victoria BC), stepsons Scott (Thunder Bay, ON) and Jeff (Victoria, BC), daughter-in-law Azure and grandsons Cole and Cooper (Victoria, BC); as well as many important extended family and dear friends who knew and loved him. He is predeceased by his first wife Patricia, parents Lillian and Felix, brother Peter, and stepson Shawn.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.
