David Methot, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on March 25, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
David is lovingly remembered by his brothers Donny (Joanne) and Chris; sister Barb; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Laura and Ernest; and brother Ernest.
A private family interment will take place at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are in care of EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.
