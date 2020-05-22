David Michael Stefanato
January 31, 1960 –
May 17, 2020

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our brother, uncle and friend. David fought a brave battle with renal failure and passed away at the young age of 60. David was a gentle, kind and patient man who was instantly loved by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was a man of simple pleasures such as his love for music and sports (especially football and UFC). Although he was an Environmental Service Worker, he was a whiz with mechanics. Everyone brought their vehicles to him and he could figure out what the problem was and have it fixed in no time at all. Dave had a great love for children and animals. His niece Katrina and Nephew Brett spent lots of time with him and everything they did together was always a great time and what they took away from him was sure to be a lesson that would follow them through their lifetime. David was predeceased by his mother Jean (Dec 2010) and father Jack (July 1981). He is survived by his brothers Chuck (Marianne), Jack (Judy), Dennis (Pamela) and sister Lisa (Terrance). Also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Lisa would also like to express great thanks and gratitude to his best friends who made his life complete and were there for him at every turn, Lynn Kelly and Joe Sgamburelli. David will be greatly missed by all the hearts he touched over the years. In lieu of flowers and cards consider a donation to the Kidney Foundation.

On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
